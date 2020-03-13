In yet another week dominated by coronavirus news, The Vergecast is offering an audio reprieve for 90 minutes to discuss some lighter topics in the world of consumer tech. It’s okay to take a break!

This week on the show, executive editor of The Verge Dieter Bohn highlights his review for Samsung’s Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus. Are they the best Android phones on the market today?

In the second half of the show, the crew lays out all of the gadget rumors leaked this week: iOS 14 bringing a new home screen view, watchOS 7’s new features including sleep tracking, some Pixel 4A specs, and a couple more surprises.

There’s a whole lot more in between all of that — like the threat of Google revoking Android TV licenses and Paul’s weekly segment “Show me the metaverse, Mr. Sweeney” — so listen through to hear it all.

Stories discussed this week: