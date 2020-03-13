You can now take up to 12 ounces of hand sanitizer through airport security

The Transportation Security Administration announced that it was updating its policies concerning liquids in carry-on baggage in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Air passengers will now be allowed to bring on board hand sanitizer containers up to 12 ounces (355 milliliters) in size, which is much larger than the standard 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) previously allowed.

There are some caveats, though. The updated policy only applies to hand sanitizer. And larger containers will be subject to additional screening by TSA agents, which will likely lead to increased wait times. So ask yourself before heading out to the airport: how much sanitizer do you really need?

.@TSA now allowing passengers to bring liquid hand sanitizer up to 12 oz in carry-on bags until further notice. Expect these containers larger than the standard of 3.4 oz of liquids will need to be screened separately, which will add some time to checkpoint screening. — TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) March 13, 2020

Air travel is being upended by COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Today, Delta Air Lines announced that it will be reducing its flight capacity by 40 percent due to a drop-off in demand, marking the biggest reduction in operations in the airline’s history. Other airlines have cut back on flight schedules as well. Earlier this week, President Trump said the US would be temporarily restricting travel from Europe beginning on March 13th.

Airports are said to be stocking up on disinfectants and other cleaning equipment. Passengers are likely to see hand sanitizer stations everywhere at airports reflecting this new reality, so no worries for those who don’t feel like lugging a huge bottle of the stuff on the plane with them.