Apple Card customers may be able to skip their March payments without interest charges as long as they’re enrolled in its Customer Assistance Program according to 9to5Mac. The company sent an email to some cardholders outlining the offer (as first posted to the r/Apple board):

We understand that the rapidly-evolving COVID-19 situation poses unique challenges for everyone and some customers may have difficulty making their monthly payments. Apple Card is committed to helping you lead a healthier financial life. Should you need assistance, please click here to be connected to Apple Card support via Messages and enroll in our Customer Assistance Program, which will allow you to skip your March payment without incurring interest charges.

Apple Card, which is issued in partnership with Goldman Sachs, rolled out to users last August. Some other credit cards have varied temporary relief programs for customers affected by the coronavirus pandemic; just don’t assume you can forgo a payment without checking with your bank first.

Apple has made a number of adjustments to its business to adapt to the coronavirus outbreak. On Friday, CEO Tim Cook announced in a letter posted on the company’s website that it would close all of its retail stores “outside of Greater China” until March 27th. Also on Friday, Apple announced that WWDC 2020 in June would shift to an online-only experience — but still with a keynote and developer sessions.