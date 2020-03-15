How to live stream tonight’s 2020 Democratic debate

Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden will participate in tonight’s Democratic debate in Washington, DC. It was originally scheduled to take place in Arizona, a state that, along with Ohio, Florida, and Illinois, will hold its Democratic primary election on Tuesday, March 17th. However, the debate was moved to the country’s capital by the Democratic National Committee in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Unlike other debates, this one will be held without a live audience. How this will impact the pacing of the debate remains to be seen, but with fewer candidates and no pauses for audience reactions, the candidates should have more time to speak on the issues at hand.

How do I watch tonight’s Democratic debate?

The debate will air on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International, and Univision. If you don’t have a cable or satellite login, you can watch it for free without paid credentials on CNN.com or its mobile app for iOS and Android.

Alternatively, you can tune in for free on your TV via the CNNgo app, which is available for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and Android TV.

What time does tonight’s Democratic debate start?

The March 15th debate begins at 8PM ET and is expected to last until 10PM ET.

Which candidates will be onstage?

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Super Tuesday results eliminated five candidates from the US presidential race, including former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer, and, most recently, Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is technically still in the running, but she has won too few delegates in primary elections to be eligible to participate in this debate.

Who are the moderators?

CNN anchor Dana Bash

CNN anchor Jake Tapper

Univision’s Ilia Calderón

Univision’s Jorge Ramos was originally scheduled to moderate the debate, but according to the DNC, he withdrew from the role after possibly being exposed to the novel coronavirus. Calderón was set to answer audience questions, but without an audience, she is stepping in to cover Ramos as a moderator.