Apple’s Powerbeats 4 earbuds spotted at a Walmart

Apple’s still-unannounced Powerbeats 4 earbuds were spotted at a Walmart in Rochester, New York over the weekend, confirming some specs that previously leaked including 15 hours of battery life, 9to5Mac reports. A photo posted to Twitter showed the earbuds in red, white, and black, with a price tag of $149, which is $50 less than the price of the Powerbeats 3.

@9to5mac @MacRumors did the new Beats Powerbeats drop without announcement? these were found in my local Walmart in Rochester NY. pic.twitter.com/oiqDD20dcB — (@eddiezus) March 14, 2020

The expected 15-hour battery life is likely due to Apple’s new H1 wireless chip, similar to the Powerbeats Pro, which also should enable “Hey Siri” support and “Announce Messages with ‌Siri‌.”

AppleInsider got their hands on a pair of the earbuds and says they’re “an easy win for Apple and Beats,” with substantial battery gains, a new, more polished design and a round cable instead of the flat one of its predecessor.

Clues about Powerbeats 4 started appearing online back in January, when icons of what appeared to be the new earbuds appeared in iOS, followed by an FCC listing in February. Leaked images surfaced earlier this month. But there hasn’t been any update from Apple about when the earbuds would be officially released, and with numerous tech events being canceled or modified due to the coronavirus, it’s possible the company could delay a launch event.

Update March 15th, 2:36PM ET: Added hands-on review from AppleInsider