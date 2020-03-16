Motorola Edge’s curved display shown off in leaked images

Photographs of Motorola’s unannounced Edge smartphone have leaked online, giving us a glimpse at the device’s curved 90Hz display and 3.5mm headphone jack. The images, which were published by XDA-Developers, appeared alongside details about the phone’s specs. These include a Snapdragon 765 processor and 4,500mAh battery. The Edge is expected to be released alongside the more premium Edge Plus, which leaked last month.

Outside of its recent attempt at a foldable device, Motorola has almost exclusively focused on midrange and budget devices in recent years. However, with its Edge series of phones, the company is rumored to be making a return to the premium end of the market in an attempt to compete with flagships from the likes of Samsung, Google, and OnePlus. The Edge Plus is rumored to be the more powerful of Motorola’s upcoming flagships, while the Edge will feature slightly reduced hardware specs.

XDA-Developers reports that the Motorola Edge will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM, a 4,500mAh battery, and 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable via microSD. Around the back is a trio of cameras: a main 64-megapixel sensor, a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, and a laser autofocus. XDA’s source indicates that the phone will not support wireless charging, and it may or may not feature support for 5G.

On the front, there’s a 25-megapixel camera inside the phone’s hole-punch cutout, and there’s also an under-display fingerprint sensor. Like an increasing number of flagships, the Motorola Edge’s display will reportedly be able to run at 90Hz. You’ll apparently be able to set it manually to run at either 90 or 60Hz or have the phone automatically switch between them. Otherwise, it has a 6.67-inch 1080p display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge Plus, which was also detailed in a leak from XDA-Developers last month, is rumored to be powered by a more powerful Snapdragon 865. It’s also reportedly got a bigger 5,000mAh battery and a higher-resolution 108-megapixel main camera, according to XDA-Developers. Renders of the phone have also been produced by Pricebaba in collaboration with @Onleaks.

XDA’s report doesn’t detail how much the Edge is likely to cost or when Motorola is likely to announce it. The company was originally thought to be planning an announcement for MWC 2020, but it shelved its plans after the conference was canceled due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. With the now-pandemic showing little sign of slowing, it’s unclear when the coast might be clear for Motorola’s big smartphone launch.