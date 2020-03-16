LG’s new V60 ThinQ 5G launches on March 20th for $799.99 on T-Mobile

Today, T-Mobile and Verizon shared pricing and availability for LG’s newest flagship, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G. LG first showed off the phone at the end of February, but only said at the time that the phone would be releasing in spring and that specific pricing and availability would be announced “soon.”

The V60 ThinQ 5G will be available starting this Friday, March 20th, on T-Mobile for $799.99 or $899.99 with a case that gives the phone a second screen (aptly called the Dual Screen case), T-Mobile announced today (via 9to5Google). T-Mobile’s version of the phone is optimized for Sub-6 5G networks, which offer slower speeds than mmWave networks.

If you want faster 5G speeds, you might want Verizon’s version

If you want to take advantage of faster 5G speeds, you might want Verizon’s iteration of the phone, which will be available to preorder starting March 26th, Verizon said today. Verizon’s version, called the LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW, can take advantage of Verizon’s faster mmWave 5G network, but the phone is more expensive at $949.99. That price includes the Dual Screen case, though the case will ship separately from the phone, Verizon tells The Verge. The company also tells The Verge that customers should have the phone in-hand before April 1st.

At those prices, the V60 ThinQ 5G is a cheaper alternative to Samsung’s latest flagships, the Galaxy S20 (which starts at $999.99) or S20 Ultra (which starts at $1,399.99). And in addition to 5G, the V60 ThinQ 5G has a 6.8-inch FHD+ (2460 x 1080) OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, a camera that can shoot 8K video, a headphone jack, a 5,000mAh battery, and more. So if you’re looking for a flagship Android phone that’s cheaper than Samsung’s newest models, the V60 ThinQ 5G might be one to consider.