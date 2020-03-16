Headspace is now free for health care professionals because of the pandemic

The premium offering of Headspace, the mindfulness and guided meditation app, is now free for any health care provider who works in public health in the US through the end of the year. The reasoning? The novel coronavirus pandemic that has swept across the world has resulted in an overburdening of many health systems.

That means health care professionals will be able to access a full library of guided mediations (with a new one arriving each day), along with sleep sounds and bedtime exercises, all of which could help them destress. To register, you’ll need your National Provider Identifier (NPI) and an email address.

This is just another small way the spread of the new coronavirus has changed the way people relate to each other, and it is certainly not the last one.