Microsoft to hold Office press event on March 30th

Microsoft is planning to hold a digital press event on March 30th. While the software giant typically holds press events in the spring in New York City, the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic means the company will hold this even entirely online. Microsoft’s digital event will start at 8AM PT / 1PM ET on Monday, March 30th.​

We’re expecting to hear more about Microsoft’s future Office 365 plans, including some new apps and services that are focused on productivity. This will likely involve consumer subscriptions for Microsoft 365, under a potential “Life” branding. Microsoft has been working on a “for life” version of Microsoft Teams, which includes features like sending locations, shared family calendars, and document sharing. Previous rumors have also suggested the subscription may include a password manager and Office.

We’re not expecting to see new Surface hardware, though. Microsoft does typically refresh or announce some Surface hardware during these spring events, but any details about a potential Surface Go successor and a Surface Book 3 won’t be shared at this digital event.

Microsoft revealed last week that it will host its upcoming Build developers conference online instead of a physical event in Seattle. Microsoft is planning on disclosing more about its dual-screen plans at Build this year for both Android and Windows 10X, and it’s possible we’ll now hear more about Surface hardware plans during Build in May.