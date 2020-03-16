Moog and Korg are offering synth apps for free while we’re all stuck at home

As the coronavirus pandemic has shut down clubs, parties, and festivals around the world, there are heaps of musicians (and music lovers) now sitting at home trying to find ways to fill their time. In response, Moog and Korg have both made certain synth apps free for a limited time.

Moog’s Minimoog Model D iOS app is now free, and it cost $4.99 when it was introduced in 2018. It’s a faithful visual reproduction of the hardware version (which will set you back a few thousand bucks). Since it’s digital, Moog took a few liberties and added capabilities not available in its physical counterpart. For example, the hardware Minimoog Model D can only produce one note at a time, but up to four notes can be played at once on the app.

Korg is also making its Kaossilator app for iOS and Android free for a limited time. Kaossilator is mainly for making tracks based on layering loops and has a ton of tools for playing around with 150 built-in sounds. Also, there are ways to lock scale and key so you can noodle around without any musical knowledge and make something that sounds decent. This app normally costs $19.99 and is free until March 31st.

Moog said the move was done to “spread positivity, creativity, and expressivity,” while Korg says the offering is a way to “help you with a musical way to occupy your mind.”

If you want to get even more down the rabbit hole, there are a few other free synth apps for iOS, like AudioKit’s Synth One and Tenacious Frog’s TF7 Synth (which is free, but offers in-app purchases). And of course, there are a variety of other free music-making and modulating apps like GarageBand, Korg Gadget 2 Le, Launchpad, and pitch-processing app Voloco, which I fell in love with after an auto-tuned cat went viral on Twitter. I highly recommend it.

Grab Moog’s Minimoog Model D iOS app and Korg’s Kaossilator app for iOS and Android for free while it lasts.