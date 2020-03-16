San Francisco and Bay Area will shelter in place to slow coronavirus spread

California public health officials will be placing six counties in the San Francisco Bay Area — about 6.7 million people — under a “shelter in place” order to try to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The order will go into effect at 12:01AM PT on Tuesday, March 17th, and it will include San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa, and Alameda counties, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The order, which will affect most businesses in the Bay Area, will stay in effect through April 7th.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed tweeted that the directive “will require people to stay home except for essential needs” and that “necessary government functions & essential stores will remain open.”

The order bans nonessential gatherings of any size as well as nonessential travel “on foot, bicycle, scooter, automobile or public transit,” the Chronicle reports.

Travel for medical care, to shop for necessary supplies, and to help family and friends who need assistance will be allowed. Airports, public transit, and taxis will continue to operate for essential travel. People are encouraged to practice social distancing and keep six feet apart from others when possible.

This is the biggest metro area in the US to implement such a lockdown in response to the outbreak. As of Monday morning, California had 335 confirmed cases of the virus, with 114 in the Bay Area and 37 in in San Francisco proper. In-person classes at Stanford University were canceled beginning March 9th after a faculty member tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On March 11th, Breed ordered all gatherings of more than 1,000 people banned in the city for two weeks, but a few days later, the order was revised to ban gatherings of just 100 people or more. Nearby counties, like San Mateo, also recently began implementing social gathering bans of 50 or more people, which is what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends.