Peloton offers free 90-day subscription trial for its at-home workout app

Peloton knows people are stuck at home, so it’s now offering new subscribers a 90-day trial, rather than 30 days, to its app. The app doesn’t require people to own a Peloton-branded treadmill or bike to participate. People can try yoga, HIIT, stretching, strength training, and other classes.

This news comes after an earlier email to members explained that live Peloton classes would still continue, although without public attendees. It has also closed its retail stores through at least March 29th, although it still plans to deliver treadmills and bikes remotely.

Multiple streaming workout services have begun offering free trials for the millions of people who are being told to stay inside for the foreseeable future. Peloton might have one of the most enticing offers, however, because it’s giving away three months’ worth of programming, which is enough time for people to develop a habit and possibly want to stick with the routine.