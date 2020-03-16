Discord goes down with many servers unavailable

Popular chat service Discord is currently experiencing widespread server outages, taking many communities offline. Discord says it’s “currently investigating an issue where a number of Discord servers are completely unavailable.”

If you’re currently using Discord to chat or type with friends, family, or co-workers then you’re on an unaffected server, but don’t try to relaunch the app as many are reporting that it’s failing to load due to “server outages and increased API errors.”

Discord’s outage comes just over an hour after the company revealed it has “increased capacity worldwide by more than 20 percent to ensure that you’re able to text, video & voice chat smoothly.”

It’s the second major chat app outage of the day, after Microsoft Teams suffered intermittent issues throughout the day. Microsoft, Discord, and many other web services are currently experiencing an increase in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. As more people stay indoors, they’re increasingly turning toward vital communication apps and services to help keep in touch with friends and family.