New leak is the clearest look yet at the Motorola Edge Plus

Motorola’s unannounced flagship, the Edge Plus, has leaked again, this time in a series of alleged press renders from Evan Blass. Given the amount of information that’s already spilled about the handset there’s not too much we can learn from the new images, but it confirms some previous details such as the 108-megapixel camera, curved hole-punch display, and 3.5mm headphone jack. From the new renders, it seems that the new handset will be available in red and blue.

Internally, we’re expecting the Edge Plus to be powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor, 8 or 12GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery, based on a recent report from XDA-Developers. Alongside the 108-megapixel sensor seen on the back of the phone, the handset is expected to have two more cameras, a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. As well as the Edge Plus, Motorola is expected to announce a step-down model called the Edge, featuring less powerful hardware and a 64-megapixel main sensor.

Unfortunately there’s still no word on when Motorola might officially announce the new phones, although each of the renders displays a date of April 3rd, which could give an indication of either an announcement or release date. The speculation was that the company had planned to announce them back at MWC 2020 in February, before the trade show was cancelled over the novel coronavirus outbreak. With the now-pandemic still causing problems around the world, it’s unclear when the coast might be clear for Motorola to make its big announcement.