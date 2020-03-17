Nintendo’s Switch Online service is currently experiencing an outage

Nintendo’s online service is experiencing outages, the company confirmed today. We’ve verified that the Nintendo eShop appears to be down for Switch users in both the US and UK, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s online functionality was failing to load in the UK. Nintendo’s network status page noted that the outage was ongoing as of 1:56am PT, but did not give any detail on when service might be restored.

Nintendo’s online service isn’t the only gaming service to have suffered an outage this week. On Sunday, Xbox Live went down for over two hours, while gaming chat service Discord has also been experiencing difficulties. It’s bad news for anyone who’s currently staying home in an attempt to self-isolate themselves against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Unfortunately, we're having some issues with our network services. We're looking to rectify the situation as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/O9u3MXDZG6 — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) March 17, 2020

Outages have also affected at least one non-gaming service, Microsoft Teams, which suffered an outage yesterday. The outage came just as Europe’s work hours were beginning, as much of the continent logged on to start working remotely.