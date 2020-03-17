Popcorn Time, the once-popular Netflix for piracy, is back

Popcorn Time disappeared a few years ago, forcing people who used the extremely easy “Netflix, but for piracy” app to search elsewhere for movies and TV shows. Today, as more people are forced to self-quarantine in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Popcorn Time has returned, Motherboard reports.

“Love in the Time of Corona Version 0.4 is out,” a tweet from the Popcorn Time Twitter account reads.

Popcorn Time was scrutinized when it was released in 2014. The streaming app became extremely popular for people who wanted to access films that were still in theaters — or those not on streaming services — but with a far more polished interface than often-sketchy piracy websites that required users to hunt down, verify, and download links themselves.

Popcorn Time, on the other hand, effectively removed the downloading process, and streamlined the viewing experience, making it nearly as simple as legal streaming (despite the fact that the service still relies on the same BitTorrent technology as regular torrenting). As a result, Popcorn Time was shut down multiple times, and it had its IP blocked in a number of countries. Motherboard also notes that while other versions of Popcorn Time are active right now, “the user interface of this one and its release appear to be closely affiliated with earlier Popcorn Time projects, based on domain redirects and URLs.”

The latest version of Popcorn Time includes new movies like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.