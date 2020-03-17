Samsung’s PC-to-phone game streaming service will shut down later this month

Samsung’s PlayGalaxy Link service, which allowed you to stream games from your PC to select Galaxy smartphones, is shutting down on March 27th, the company has announced. Technically, Samsung made the announcement at the end of February, but the closure didn’t come to our attention until Gamasutra spotted the announcement earlier this week.

Samsung didn’t elaborate much on the reasons for the closure, simply saying that “internal policy changes” are behind the decision. However, Gamasutra notes that the announcement came just weeks after Samsung announced a major partnership with Microsoft as part of its Galaxy S20 launch event. The partnership is likely to see Microsoft’s xCloud game streaming service appearing on Samsung’s devices in the future, and it could be that Samsung wasn’t willing to continue investing money into its semi-competing service.

As we reported last November, PlayGalaxy Link was originally available to download from Samsung’s app store, and it worked with a range of devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S10, Note 10, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy A90, and Galaxy S9. If you’re looking for a replacement service that will let you stream your own games from your gaming PC over Wi-Fi, then Valve’s Steam Link app is a fairly decent option.