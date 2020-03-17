Google launches a new ‘Works with Chromebook’ badge for accessories

Google has launched a new “Works with Chromebook” badge for accessories that are certified to be compatible with Chromebooks (via 9to5Google). The certification will be given to chargers, mice, keyboards, power adapters, and more.

“We’ve tested these accessories to ensure they comply with Chromebook’s compatibility standards,” said Kevin Ngo, the Works with Chromebook program manager, in a blog post. “Once you see the badge, you can be sure the product works seamlessly with your Chromebook.”

You can see what the badge looks like in the image below from the program’s website:

Right now, there are 13 companies listed as Works with Chromebook partners: AbleNet, Anker, Belkin, Brydge, Cable Matters, Elecom, Hyper, Kensington, Logitech, Plugable, Satechi, StarTech, and Targus.

The Works with Chromebook certification will appear on accessories in the US, Canada, and Japan, and you’ll be able to buy them at Amazon, Best Buy (in the US and Canada), Walmart.com, and Bic Camera (in Japan), according to Google. Works with Chromebook-certified accessories will be available at other retailers and in other countries “soon.”

Google offers a similar program, “Made for Google,” to certify accessories as compatible with the company’s Pixel phones and Google Nest. When that program launched in October 2017, it had 25 partners. It’s now up to 44.