Here’s a list of games you can grab for free or at a deep discount right now

With all of the chaos going on in the world, now is a great time to spend some time relaxing with new games. Maybe you need a list of games to play during the next few weeks. Maybe you are looking to purchase some new games, but you’re tight on cash. Look no further, I’ve compiled a list of games that are either free or extremely cheap at the moment.

Please note that I will be listing several games available on multiple platforms, however, I am only mentioning versions of the game that have these sweet deals available. We’ll update this story if any other great deals come along.

Alto’s Adventure and Alto’s Odyssey

Social distancing and self-isolation can be difficult, so to help those stuck at home, the creator of both Alto’s Adventure and Alto’s Odyssey is offering both games for free for the next few days.

Both are endless runner snowboarding games (technically sandboarding in the latter title), yet you don’t have to be a fan of the sport to enjoy either title thanks to the amazing atmosphere and aesthetics that truly make you feel at ease while you play. As my colleague Andrew Webster pointed out in his review of Alto’s Adventure, it’s an “incredibly relaxing experience.”

Where is it on sale? Alto’s Adventure: App Store (free), Google Play (free)

Alto’s Odyssey: App Store (free), Google Play (free)

A Short Hike

Sure, it is still safe to go outside for a hike, but if A Short Hike is ideal for those wishing to stay indoors, then its plot might be more relevant to today’s social climate than ever before. You play as a bird taking a stroll around the countryside as she works her way up the mountain hoping to get a signal on her phone. Though it’s a rather short game, exploration is the main focus, and it’s nice to kick back for a couple of hours as you take in the game’s colorful world.

Where is it on sale? Epic Games Store (free)

Kingdom Rush Origins

Like other platforms, mobile devices like smartphones offer some games that you can kill time with, from Call of Duty Mobile to Tetris. But Ironhide Game Studio’s Kingdom Rush Origins is a fantastic game to pick up for your smartphone or tablet. Truthfully, I don’t play a bunch of tower defense games, but my colleague Casey Newton enjoys it so much that he said Origins is a “world-class tower defense game.”

Where is it on sale? App Store (free), Google Play (free)

Life is Strange

I love the Life is Strange series and have played through the games multiple times. Aside from the strong storytelling, I am enamored by the first game’s characters (p.s. Chloe Price is my favorite), setting (the serene Arcadia Bay), and the truly beautiful soundtrack, which captures just the right emotion during certain parts of the game.

You can pick up the complete season for the first game, which includes all five episodes, for under $5 on the PlayStation and Xbox digital stores, which is practically giving the game away. If you are on the fence about whether you’ll enjoy the game, the first episode is free on both platforms to get your feet wet.

Where is it on sale? PlayStation Store ($4), Microsoft Store ($4)

Super Bit Blaster XL

There are a ton of games that try to recapture that classic arcade aesthetic of the 1980s, and Super Bit Blaster XL perfectly revives that decade’s charm for modern-day gaming. It originally came out a few years ago as Bit Blaster XL, however, Super Bit Blaster XL launched this year and is a definitive version that includes an overhaul to the game’s controls and introduces multiplayer.

Where is it on sale? Steam ($3)

Space Junkies

Okay, I know Half-Life: Alyx is coming out really soon, but if you are looking to kill some time with another VR game before it does, might I suggest picking up Space Junkies? It’s a fast-paced VR arcade shooter that reminds me of great first-person shooters like Halo and Quake but offers its own spin. It’s a surreal experience with fast-paced action and detailed weapon customization.

Where is it on sale? Steam ($5)

Sims 4

The Sims celebrated its 20th anniversary last month. Throughout the last 20 years, The Sims has been adored by many, thanks to its laid-back, open-ended gameplay. You can create your own stories and dictate how your Sims live their life; from raising families, to falling in love, among other things. Alongside the base game, EA has released a slew of expansion packs that offer new content ranging from in-game items to new career paths, and even to pets for your Sims.

You can pick up the base game on PC for $5, and the Xbox One version is also on sale for $10. Of course, if you already own The Sims 4 and are interested in purchasing some additional content, there are discounts on expansion packs for both versions, too.

Where is it on sale? Base game: Microsoft Store ($10), Origin ($5)

Expansion packs: Microsoft Store ($9 - $54), Origin ($5 - $20)

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Nintendo games rarely go on sale, so when they do, it’s important to capitalize on them. While there are no first-party games currently on sale on the Nintendo eShop, Ubisoft’s tactical RPG game Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is available at a discount right now. Who would’ve thought there would be an XCOM-esque game featuring characters from Super Mario and Raving Rabbids that’s exclusive to the Nintendo Switch? Yeah, the game is weird in concept, but it’s really good.

The game is on sale for $20 digitally via the eShop, and even better? It’s the Gold Edition, which combines the base game and the season pass for exclusive weapons, new co-op maps, and some new story content.

Where is it on sale? Nintendo eShop ($20)

Resident Evil 3 remake demo and Project Resistance open beta

As an added bonus, I wanted to let you all know that a demo for the Resident Evil 3 remake will be available on March 19th, while the open beta for the game’s online multiplayer mode, Project Resistance, is slated to launch on March 27th. Both will be available for download on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam and are great opportunities for fans to get a glimpse of what they’ll have to offer ahead of their April 3rd release date.