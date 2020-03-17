 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Facebook is marking legitimate news articles about the coronavirus as spam because of a bug

New, 1 comment

The company is fixing the posts and bringing them back

By Jay Peters
Illustration by James Bareham / The Verge

Facebook appears to be marking some posts linking to information and articles about the coronavirus and COVID-19 as spam, as observed by one Verge reporter and many users on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

The issue is due to a “bug in an anti-spam system,” according to Guy Rosen, Facebook’s vice president of integrity. Rosen says the company is fixing and bringing all of the posts back.

Here are a few examples of affected Facebook posts:

The company previously announced that it would remove false claims and conspiracy theories about coronavirus in January. Facebook also joined Google, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Reddit, Twitter, and YouTube in publishing a joint statement yesterday committing to fighting coronavirus-related fraud and misinformation.

A new report published by Ranking Digital Rights argued on Tuesday that Facebook’s current approach to moderation may not be able to address the issue of coronavirus-related misinformation on its platform.

Update March 17th, 8:07PM ET: Added context from Facebook.

In This Stream

Coronavirus disrupts China and the world: updates on the outbreak

View all 239 stories

Next Up In Tech

Loading comments...