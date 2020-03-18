Apple doubles the storage in the standard Mac mini

Apple has announced that the standard configurations of its Mac mini will now come with double the amount of storage. The computer’s $799 base configuration now comes with 256GB of storage, while the $1,099 configuration has 512GB. Apple announced the change alongside its new MacBook Air and iPad Pro.

The current version of the Mac mini was first released back in November 2018, with storage starting at 128GB for the base model. If you need more storage, then you can add as much as a 2TB SSD for $800. When we reviewed the Mac mini, we appreciated its range of ports (which includes four Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and headphone and Ethernet jacks) as well as its general design and finish. However, we had problems with its GPU performance, which made it ill-suited for certain workloads.

This latest update doesn’t change anything about the GPU configuration, but it will benefit people who want to buy the Mac mini for use as a media server or other storage tasks. The new storage options are live on Apple’s site now.