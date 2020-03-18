Logitech’s iPad keyboard case with trackpad costs half as much as Apple’s

Logitech is announcing an iPad case with a keyboard and built-in trackpad today, and it’s way cheaper than Apple’s new model. The “Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad” has a “full-size” backlit keyboard, a trackpad beneath it, and a case that wraps around the iPad. A kickstand in back offers 50 degrees of tilting.

At $150, Logitech’s keyboard is half the price of Apple’s $299-plus keyboard and trackpad. But there are some key differences, with the core differentiator being that they don’t support the same iPads: Logitech’s case is for the seventh-generation iPad (the current 10.2-inch model) and the third-generation iPad Air (the current 10.5-inch model), whereas Apple’s case is only for the iPad Pro.

Logitech’s case is generally not quite as feature-packed as Apple’s. Apple’s case adds a USB-C port, offers a wider range of adjustable angles, and generally looks like it’s more form-fit to the iPad. But those additional features make a lot more sense for a higher-end keyboard that’s meant to be paired with a far more expensive iPad.

The Combo Touch Keyboard Case does have one extra feature: its keyboard can be detached, leaving just the wraparound case and kickstand. That would make an iPad look a bit like a Microsoft Surface — just a tablet with a kickstand on the back for adjusting the viewing angle.

Logitech’s keyboard is powered by the iPad’s Smart Connector and also includes a loop for hanging on to a stylus.

The case will start shipping in May. That’s also when Apple plans to begin shipping its new keyboard case. iPad trackpad support is due to arrive in iPadOS on March 24th.