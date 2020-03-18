Apple’s new iPad Pro gets Wi-Fi 6 before the MacBook line

Apple announced a new iPad Pro today, introducing a slew of much-needed features to the tablet, including support for the next generation of Wi-Fi, a feature that has not previously been available on either iPads or MacBooks.

Wi-Fi 6 arrived a little over a year ago, and routers supporting the new generation of Wi-Fi are starting to become more common. Wi-Fi 6 chips are still being integrated into laptops and smartphones, though — not even the 16-inch MacBook Pro from late last year or the new MacBook Air announced this morning include Wi-Fi 6 chips. The only previous Apple products to offer Wi-Fi 6 are the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro.

Wi-Fi 6 is more than just a simple speed boost

Wi-Fi 6 is more than just a simple speed boost. It’s meant to improve wireless networks when there are multiple devices connected. On average, US households have about nine Wi-Fi-enabled devices, which can take a significant toll on your router. Wi-Fi 6 allows routers to better multitask to maintain consistently reliable connections.

The new iPad Pros are slated to launch on March 25th, starting at $799. In addition to Wi-Fi 6 chips, the new tablets will also include a faster processor, a LIDAR camera, and support for a new keyboard with a built-in trackpad.