Nokia 8.3 5G announced alongside three more affordable handsets

HMD has announced its first 5G phone, the Nokia 8.3 5G, alongside a collection of other midrange and budget handsets that include the Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3, and Nokia 5310 feature phone.

HMD is releasing its first 5G handset a little later compared to other Android manufacturers like Samsung and OnePlus. However, it claims that waiting has meant that the Nokia 8.3 5G supports a much wider range of 5G bands than its competitors, meaning it should eventually support 5G roaming across more countries. HMD is even going so far as to bill the Nokia 8.3 as the “first truly global 5G smartphone.”

Beyond its connectivity, HMD was keen to emphasize the camera capabilities of the Nokia 8.3 5G, particularly when it comes to video. In terms of hardware, the phone has a quad-camera array on its rear, consisting of a main 64-megapixel sensor, accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Around front there’s a 24-megapixel selfie camera.

HMD is promising that this camera array, and the ultrawide camera in particular, will be able to offer a host of video features. As well as being able to film in 4K, the ultrawide camera will also be able to film in 21:9, and HMD says the phone will have algorithms to fake the look of a cinematic anamorphic lens with effects like lens flare.

The phone will also be able to shoot video in log format, which is the video equivalent of shooting RAW photos. Using the format should give you a lot more options when it comes to editing, giving you the ability to tweak aspects of your video like its color profile. However, if you’d rather not, then HMD says the camera app will come with a number of predetermined color profiles for filming.

Beyond the camera, the Nokia 8.3 5G features a 6.81-inch display that HMD says is able to adjust itself to your ambient lighting conditions, and it can also upscale SDR footage to HDR. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 765G and has a 4,500mAh battery. Oh, and the fingerprint sensor is built into its power button, which is a feature we’ve been pretty fond of in the past. The HMD-built Nokia 8.3 5G will retail for €599 (around $650 / £553) for the model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, or €649 (around $695 / £595) for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The company says it expects it to go on sale starting this summer.

Away from the Nokia 8.3 5G, HMD also has a number of midrange and budget handsets it’s announcing today. First up is the midrange Nokia 5.3, which is a successor to the Nokia 5.1 from 2018. While the previous phone had just a single rear camera, the new handset has a quad-camera array consisting of a main 13-megapixel camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Around the front is a 6.55-inch display with an 8-megapixel camera contained within a small teardrop notch. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 665, and HMD says you should be able to get two days of use out of its 4,000mAh battery. The phone’s 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage model will be available for €189 (around $205 / £177) in April.

Further into budget territory is the Nokia 1.3. It’s a €95 (around $103 / £89) Android Go smartphone with a 5.71-inch display and a Snapdragon 250 processor. Although the phone comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, it also charges over Micro USB rather than USB-C.

The Nokia 1.3 only features a single 8-megapixel camera on its rear but ships with Google’s new Camera Go app, which means that Google’s excellent photo algorithms will work alongside the phone’s camera hardware for photography. The Nokia 1.3 will be released in April.

Finally, HMD has also announced the latest in its lineup of Nokia Originals. This time the new handset is based on Nokia’s 2007 5310 handset, which features a traditional so-called “candybar” phone design. However, now into its fourth iteration, it’s starting to feel like Nokia has run out of iconic designs to revive. The 5310 is hardly in the same league as the 3310 or even the 8810 “banana phone,” nor does it have the retro appeal of last year’s 2720 Flip.

The 5310 is also a little bit of a downgrade compared to HMD’s previous Nokia Originals. The phone is 2G only and runs on the Nokia Series 30+ operating system, meaning it’s unlikely to support apps like WhatsApp as last year’s 2720 Flip did (we have asked HMD for confirmation of this). However, HMD says the phone should get a month’s worth of standby time from its battery, and it comes with an integrated FM antenna. The Nokia 5310 will be released later in March for €39 (around $42 / £36).