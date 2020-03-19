Snap rolling out ‘Here For You’ mental health tool early with focus on coronavirus

Snap is rolling out its Here For You search tool a bit earlier than planned to help users who may be feeling anxious or stressed over the coronavirus pandemic, the company says. The Here For You tool was first announced in February, and it’s designed to surface “safety resources” from mental health experts when users search for topics like anxiety, depression, suicide, or bullying.

The company has now added a coronavirus-specific section to the tool “that will provide Snapchatters from the Ad Council, World Health Organization, the CDC, Crisis Text Line, NHS, and other partners who are creating content on anxiety specifically related to coronavirus,” the company says.

Originally slated for an April release, Snap expects the search tool to be available to all Snapchat users next week.

“Here For You was informed by studies that show that connecting with friends, whether in person or online is often the best defense against feelings of loneliness and anxiety,” a Snap spokesperson said in an email to The Verge. “We also know that Snapchatters are deeply interested in understanding these issues, and how they can support friends who are struggling with them.”

Snapchat has one of the youngest audiences of any social media platform. It reaches 90 percent of 13- to 24-year-olds, a group especially vulnerable to bullying or suggestive content.