A shorter Game Developers Conference has been rescheduled for August

The Game Developers Conference, an annual gathering of game creators in San Francisco, has been rescheduled after being delayed earlier this year. The original event, which was slated to take place this week, was postponed at the end of February due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Many of the scheduled talks have since been streamed on Twitch.)

The new version, dubbed GDC Summer, will be a three-day-long event that kicks off on August 4th, with a show floor that will be open August 5th-6th. It will still be held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Here’s how the new iteration of the event is being described:

GDC Summer’s conference program will consist of high-quality technical content, mixed with valuable roundtable discussions to foster conversation and connection. The event will host a new series of microtalks and fireside chats, as well as a dedicated space for comprehensive career development sessions covering topics such as how to pitch your game, effective communication strategies, how to land an investor / publisher, and business development strategies.

Of course, GDC is far from the only major event impacted by the pandemic; the likes of E3, Coachella, and SXSW have all been canceled or delayed as well. Some, like Microsoft Build, have been reimagined as virtual events.

“Safety remains the GDC organizers’ paramount concern and the GDC team will continue to monitor the latest information from health officials to ensure a safe and compelling event for everyone at GDC Summer, GDC 2021, and beyond,” the organizers explained in a press release.