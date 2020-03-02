Twitter is a fast-paced world — your timeline might feel like it’s running at a mile a minute. But your tweets don’t have to be that way. It’s okay to take your time and refine your tweets later. For that, you can use Twitter drafts.

Whether you can’t decide between two different phrasings, you haven’t yet thought of a good punchline, you need a friend to proofread your spelling, or you don’t want to accidentally publish something on the spur of the moment that you may regret later, you can save your tweet as a draft first. It’s easy to use, and will store your half-written thoughts for as long as you need.

Here’s how to save a tweet as a draft.

Save a tweet as a draft

First, open up a new tweet and type out whatever you want to save. Then,

Tap “Cancel” in the top left.

A menu will pop up asking if you want to delete what you’ve written so far or save it as a draft. Choose the latter option.

Retrieving the draft

When you’re finally ready to finish your tweet and release it to the world, you can pull it out of your drafts. First, you’ll want to open a new tweet. But instead of typing anything:

You’ll see a “Drafts” button next to the Tweet button in the top right corner. Select it.

You’ll see a list of your drafts. Select the one you want to open.

Your draft will pop back up, and you can edit it to your taste. From there, you can tweet it or save it as a draft again.

Can you access Twitter drafts on a computer?

You cannot currently use Twitter’s drafts feature on a computer — at least, not natively on Twitter’s site. The easiest way to use the function is to download the Twitter app for Android or iOS on your mobile device.

However, if you really need to use drafts in a browser, you can use third-party social-media managers such as Hootsuite, which save and store drafts on their own platforms.