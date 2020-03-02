Nvidia’s GPU Technology Conference will now be online only due to coronavirus concerns

Nvidia has announced it has shifted its GPU Technology Conference (GTC) to be online-only due to concerns from the coronavirus outbreak. People who had registered for the event, which was originally set to be held in San Jose, California, from March 22nd to March 26th, will get a full refund.

“This decision to move the event online instead of at the San Jose Convention Center reflects our top priority: the health and safety of our employees, our partners and our customers,” the company said in a statement.

Nvidia says company founder and CEO Jensen Huang will still deliver a keynote, and that it’s working with speakers to begin publishing talks online. The online version of the event will still take place from March 22nd to March 26th.

The cancellation of GTC comes after a significant number of other tech companies have canceled travel and events in light of the spread of the coronavirus. Twitter today announced that it’s pulling out of SXSW, and events including Mobile World Congress, Facebook’s F8 developer conference, and the Game Developers Conference have all been canceled due to coronavirus.