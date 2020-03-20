Animal Crossing: New Horizons: everything you need to know about the Nintendo Switch adventure

Animal Crossing is one of Nintendo’s most unassuming series. It’s quaint and relaxing, with no clear-cut goals, and it doesn’t feature the company’s most iconic characters like Mario or Link. But it has also become one of Nintendo’s biggest franchises, growing from a Japan-only release on the N64 to a tentpole title gracing most Nintendo platforms and even expanding to smartphones. New Horizons for the Switch is the biggest entry to date, one that promises to expand with regular, seasonal updates. You can keep track of everything you need to know about the game with the stories below.
Feb 20, 2020, 9:30am EST
Feb 20, 2020, 9:30am EST
March 20
A guide to Animal Crossing: New Horizons etiquette, or how not to be ‘a total tool’
A list of things not to do based on what I did
March 20
Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ deserted island was designed to shake up the series
Director Aya Kyogoku and producer Hisashi Nogami explain some of the game’s biggest changes
March 19
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is tearing my family apart
Scarce resources put a strain on social play
March 18
The creators of Animal Crossing hope New Horizons can be ‘an escape’ in difficult times
‘It’s the kind of game you want to enjoy with other people’
March 18
Animal Crossing’s creators think Tom Nook is misunderstood
‘A very caring, really great guy’
March 16
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a chill, charming life sim that puts you in control
Two weeks with the latest Animal Crossing
February 20
Animal Crossing: New Horizons: hands-on with Nintendo’s adorable Switch life sim
The first 45 minutes of Tom Nook’s latest venture
