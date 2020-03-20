Google discounts Stadia for the first time just as Doom Eternal launches

Google is discounting its Stadia cloud gaming service for the first time since its November launch. The Stadia Premiere Edition, which includes a Stadia controller, Chromecast Ultra, and three months of Stadia Pro, is dropping from $129 to $99 for a one day sale until 11:59PM PT tonight (2:59AM ET on March 21st).

The sale is limited to the US to celebrate the launch of Doom Eternal, which arrives on Google Stadia today. The game is priced at $59.99 for the standard edition and $89.99 for the deluxe edition. Google’s Stadia sale also comes just as the company is preparing to launch a free tier of the service in the coming months. You’ll still need to purchase games individually on Stadia Pro or the free tier, but Google is promising 120 games this year, including 10 exclusives.

Google also launched 4K streaming support for Stadia on the web earlier this month. Games like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Mortal Kombat 11, and Grid can all be streamed at 4K from a Chrome browser, and the latest app updates hint that YouTube streaming and family game sharing might be coming soon, too.