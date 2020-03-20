‘We’re all going to get sick eventually’: Amazon workers are struggling to provide for a nation in quarantine

Last night, speaking from the state’s emergency operations center in Sacramento, California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered everyone in the state to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Malls, retail stores, and other businesses not considered critical infrastructure were to close in the most sweeping lockdown so far in the US.

That same night, also in Sacramento, an Amazon worker received an automated call telling him that his job at a distribution center was essential, and he should continue to come to work. In Washington, an early epicenter of the US outbreak, managers at an Amazon warehouse told employees that they would continue doing their jobs despite the state-mandated closure of nonessential businesses and the fact that workers in Amazon’s nearby corporate offices have been working remotely since March 5th.

As the virus spreads and cities lock down, Amazon workers across the country are finding themselves thrust into a new role: delivering goods to a nation in quarantine. But many fear that the safety precautions, benefits, and protections have not changed sufficiently to reflect the new reality, and that if their warehouses continue operating as everything else shuts down, many will fall ill.

Crowded workplaces, nonexistent screenings for symptoms, a lack of cleaning supplies, and a pace of work that made proper sanitation difficult

“We’re all going to get sick eventually,” said a worker at a facility in Washington. “The vibe with coworkers is that we are all probably going to get it. It’s just a matter of time.”

Amazon is uniquely positioned to thrive in the crisis. It’s spent more than two decades building a robust logistics network capable of delivering almost anything to anyone, and now Americans stuck at home are turning to the company to supply basic necessities. Data supplied by JungleScout shows search volume surging first for face masks and hand sanitizer, then for rice, soup, webcams, monitors — anything Americans might need as they hunker down. Already infrastructure for a huge portion of e-commerce, Amazon is becoming infrastructure for a house-bound populace.

But the virus also poses an unprecedented threat to Amazon’s logistics system and, more importantly, the workers who make it run. The company’s fulfillment centers depend on staffs of a thousand or more working in close proximity. The Verge spoke with 24 warehouse workers and delivery drivers, many of whom spoke of crowded workplaces, nonexistent screenings for symptoms, a lack of cleaning supplies, and a pace of work that made proper sanitation difficult. Across the country, workers are weighing the need for an income against the fear that they might become infected and endanger their loved ones.

These concerns will only become more acute as the pandemic worsens. On March 18th, The Atlantic reported that a worker at an Amazon distribution center in New York tested positive for the virus. Workers on the following shift said they weren’t notified and were expected to come in but refused when learning of the case from co-workers, shutting down the facility. (Amazon said it notified workers and that they weren’t expected to work the following shift, and that it has temporarily closed the facility for cleaning.) In Italy and Spain, Amazon has refused to shut down facilities where workers have been infected, prompting protests.

“I think what will wind up happening is the warehouse is going to stay open pretty much no matter what,” said Tyler Hamilton, a worker at a fulfillment center in Minnesota, where the governor has ordered schools and many businesses closed. “I understand why, because everything else is closed, and to make sure for society that people get basic necessities, food, toiletries — that’s important. But if you’re going to have that happening you should be taking proper precautions for your workers so they’re not suffering at the expense for everyone else.”

“If someone has a virus, all of us have it.”

In response to the pandemic, Amazon has altered policies and instituted new procedures. Last week, Amazon announced that employees who test positive for COVID-19 will get two weeks paid leave, though testing is still largely unavailable, and workers who take time off when symptoms appear risk going without pay if it turns out they were ill with something else. Amazon also announced that workers can take unlimited time off without pay. (Previously, they would have been fired for overdrawing their quota of unpaid time off.) While some workers have taken unpaid leave because they fear infection or need to care for children who have been sent home from school, many more say they cannot afford to go without a paycheck.

And while workers say they’ve been instructed to wipe down their stations and wash their hands with sanitizer, they’re still expected to maintain the same intense pace, which leaves little time to do so. “The longer you take to do it, the faster you’re going to have to work later on,” Hamilton said. “They should allow associates to go to the bathroom, to wash their hands regularly, as opposed to counting it against them.”

Warehouse workers in Washington, California, and Minnesota say they are not being screened for symptoms when arriving at work and that their jobs often require them to stand far closer than the six-foot distance recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “If you try to stretch your hand, it would reach next person,” said Hibaq Mohamed, who works on the packaging line in a Minnesota fulfillment center. Workers pass items to each other and often share equipment. “If someone has a virus, all of us have it,” she said.

William Stolz, another worker at the facility, worries that operating without testing every worker and implementing other safety measures will cause the warehouse to become a major vector for transmission. “I really think that with this pandemic, if Amazon is staying open with the risk of the transmission being what it is, if this pandemic gets worse, they’re going to be part of the reason why.”

A delivery driver in Indianapolis said he was given sanitizing wipes on Monday but none after that

Last week, Amazon workers in New York began circulating a petition calling for paid sick leave regardless of diagnosis, hazard pay, the shutdown of facilities if workers test positive for the virus, and an end to penalties for not meeting the rate. “As the coronavirus pandemic unfolds and communities everywhere prepare for the worst, Amazon workers have become crucial in getting people their food, water, and sanitation supplies,” the group wrote.

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment at the time of publication.

Safety measures have also been uneven for delivery drivers, according to interviews with a dozen drivers, most of whom work for third-party companies that have contracts with Amazon. A delivery driver in Indianapolis said he was given sanitizing wipes on Monday but none after that. A driver in Virginia said some vans have hand sanitizer and wipes but others don’t and that every morning, he gathers with 20 to 30 other drivers to collect their keys. A driver in Georgia said she’d been told to sanitize her van and wash her hands but was given no supplies to do so. “Our packages go through so many hands before we even get them,” she said, noting that research found the virus can live on plastic for three days and cardboard for 24 hours. She’s scared, but she can’t afford not to work.

Nevertheless, some workers are choosing to take the financial hit and stay home. For some, they need to care for children who are no longer at school. Others fear becoming infected and passing the virus to others. “There’s more attrition day-to-day, so you don’t have the same amount of staffing,” said a worker at the Minnesota facility.

The reduced staffing comes at a time of unprecedented demand. Amazon typically hires thousands of temporary workers to handle the surges of Prime Day and holiday shopping, but it lets them go in January. “It’s like Prime Day every day — Prime Week,” said one warehouse worker, but without the staff to keep up. On Amazon, a growing number of items are showing up as out of stock, and deliveries that normally take a day or two now stretch to a week or more.

The bottleneck is being felt farther down the delivery chain. Drivers in Florida, Georgia, Virginia, and elsewhere said their routes have been shorter than usual all week. When a driver for Amazon Flex, the company’s on-demand delivery program, pulled up to their warehouse this weekend, the worker directing traffic said several workers had called out and deliveries were backed up, while another worker announced that they were starting hiring that day.

On Tuesday, Amazon announced that it was hiring 100,000 new workers and raising wages by $2 per hour, but it’s unclear whether that will be enough to entice people to venture into a crowded warehouse during a pandemic. “All warehouses right now are going to have a very difficult time maintaining manpower,” says Marc Wulfraat of the logistics consulting company MWPVL International. E-commerce companies like Amazon are particularly labor-intensive, he says, because they ship out individual products rather than bulk pallets. “Those buildings that Amazon has are extremely populated, they have the biggest parking lots of any distribution centers that are being made. They’re like little cities of two thousand, three thousand people working under one roof. The only thing I can predict is that even with the extra money that they’re offering, they are going to be hit hard with throughput shortages.”

“Just like at a hospital, that is also mission critical.”

Workers worry that if Amazon’s recruitment drive succeeds, their warehouses will become even more crowded at a time when other businesses are being ordered to shift to telework, reduce staff, or close entirely. Local governments vary on what businesses are considered essential and can maintain operations, but so far most orders exempt warehouses, food, and other categories Amazon could reasonably fall under. On Tuesday, Amazon announced that it was temporarily halting deliveries of nonessential items to its warehouses, an effort to meet surging demand for medical supplies and household staples, but also a move that would bolster its case that it needs to keep running.

Many workers agree that the pandemic has transformed their jobs into something more essential, though several noted that they’re still shipping plenty of phone cases, house decorations, and other low-priority goods. (“We physically cannot keep up with the amount of orders,” one worker pleaded. “If you want to buy non-essentials, put it in your shopping cart, get it later, because it’s coming at the cost of sanitation supplies and food. It’s people staying fed and people staying healthy.”) But the virus has also transformed their jobs into something more dangerous, and if operations are going to continue as everything else shuts down, workers feel more substantive safety measures need to be taken.

“You would have something like Amazon that does stay open and provide that basic service, but the workers would have the full precautions and protection to deal with it, because you are working in a pandemic in an area full of people,” said Hamilton, the Minnesota warehouse worker. “Just like at a hospital, that is also mission critical. “You need the hospital during a pandemic, you need that service to make sure you get through it. But people in a hospital get protection, at least as much as we can,” he said, acknowledging that even medical workers currently lack necessary protective gear. “If we were to actually prepare better as a society, or in Amazon’s case as a company, it would look something like that.”