Sonic the Hedgehog movie will be released digitally on March 31st

Following in the footsteps of other movie studios, Paramount Pictures has announced that it’s speeding up the digital release of Sonic The Hedgehog. The film will be available for purchase on March 31st after a successful theater run that established it as the highest-grossing video game film in US box office history, according to Variety.

Some digital movie sellers like Apple have already changed their listings for the Sonic movie to reflect the expedited release. It’ll cost the standard $19.99.

Other studios have similarly decided to bring new films to TV screens much quicker than they normally would. Movie theaters in the US and other countries are indefinitely closed in an effort to cut down on population density as nations work to slow the coronavirus / COVID-19 pandemic.

Universal has offered up The Invisible Man, The Hunt, Emma., and Trolls World Tour for 48-hour rentals. In that instance, early access comes at a higher-than-usual $20 rental price.

Disney announced today that Onward, its latest release from Pixar, will be available for digital purchase tonight and will start streaming on Disney Plus on April 3rd. Ben Affleck’s The Way Back, from Warner Bros., has also had its digital release moved up, as have films like Bloodshot starring Vin Diesel.

After a spat of backlash over a bizarre-looking Sonic caused Paramount to push back Sonic the Hedgehog’s release, the movie arrived to positive critical reception and performed strongly at the box office. But now, if you never got around to seeing it (or want to watch again), you’ll be able to do just that at the end of March.