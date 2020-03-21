GameStop will temporarily close all storefronts to customers

GameStop is temporarily closing all its US-based retail locations and moving to “delivery only” starting on March 22nd, the company announced today. It’s an abrupt reversal for the company, which just a few days ago was defending its decision to keep its stores open, as an “essential” business, and was instructing staff to ignore coronavirus-related lockdowns.

GameStop CEO George Sherman said in a letter to customers that it will “will temporarily stop customer access to storefronts” and would be processing orders on a “digital-only” basis. Customers can use the GameStop app or QR codes at its stores, though future purchases will be given to customers via curbside pickup at its retail stores or through e-commerce deliveries.

In a letter obtained by Kotaku Sherman said that GameStop will provide 80 hours of extra paid time off for eligible employees, while employees not eligible for the additional PTO will receive two extra weeks of pay.

The news comes only a day after the company announced that it would close all its California retail stores following an executive order issued by Governor Gavin Newsom amid the COVID-19 pandemic.