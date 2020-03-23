Amazon Prime Video is adding support for up to six profiles on the same account

Amazon is rolling out user profiles for Prime Video, allowing as many as six different people to track their viewing progress, manage watch lists, and get personalized recommendations. Kid profiles can also be added and limited to content that’s safe for children under 12 to watch. The feature, which was spotted by NDTV and XDA-Developers, is rolling out in phases and is currently available in “selected countries” in Asia and Africa, including India.

Profiles are currently supported across a range of devices, including mobiles, tablets (including Fire devices), web browsers, and living room devices like the Apple TV, Chromecast, and the Fire TV in India. Adding profiles varies by device. For iOS and Android apps, you select the “My Stuff” tab at the bottom of the screen, and then hit the “+” icon to create a new profile.

Amazon is a little late to the game in introducing this feature, which has been available on competing services like Netflix for years. However, its six profile limit is one higher than Netflix, which only supports five separate accounts. It’s a welcome feature at a time when plenty of people are cooped up at home and using streaming services to pass the time.

Update March 23rd, 12:05PM ET: Added more information about regional availability.