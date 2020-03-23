Subscribe to Home Screen: a newsletter to brighten your inbox

Hello, internet. It’s your friend TC, executive editor and blogger at The Verge.

The novel coronavirus has rapidly spread across the US and darkened our daily lives, and it’s only going to get worse. While it’s important to keep up with enough information to stay informed about the pandemic, even a little bit can feel overwhelming. That’s why my colleagues at The Verge, who are all stuck at home, have held happy hours over Zoom, live-streamed cooking tutorials, and raced in remote Mario Kart tournaments. The things we love about the internet are more important than ever.

Today, I’m announcing my own little love letter to the internet: a new newsletter called Home Screen, which I’ll be sending out every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. It’s going to be filled with fun links, happy internet happenings, and other curiosities from the World Wide Web. It’s not quite Upworthy, but I do hope it will be uplifting — something to brighten our screens while we’re stuck at home.

And for those of you who aren’t stuck at home — the Amazon and Walmart employees, the UPS drivers, the grocery store workers, and all of the medical professionals on the frontlines — thank you.