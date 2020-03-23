Apple may include improved image stabilization on one of the next iPhones

One of the next iPhone models could introduce sensor-shift image stabilization, potentially bringing image stabilization to the ultrawide camera, according to a new research note from tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that was seen by MacRumors.

Per Kuo’s note, the image stabilization tech could come to a new 6.7-inch iPhone. The technology moves the image sensor around inside the camera to offset hand shake. Currently, image stabilization is only available on the wide and telephoto lenses. For those cameras, Apple uses optical image stabilization, which uses lens movement (rather than sensor movement) to offset shake. It’s unclear if all three cameras will switch to sensor-shift stabilization or if some will continue to use optical image stabilization.

Kuo also notes what could be in store for the next few iPhones. Sensor-shift image stabilization will come to two or three iPhone models in 2021, he says. Then in 2022, Kuo says at least one iPhone variant could include a periscope lens with 5x to 10x optical zoom, which we’ve seen in other phones such as the Huawei P30 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. The current iPhone models have a 2x max optical zoom, while the digital zoom is capped at 10x. A higher optical zoom can preserve the quality of an image when zooming in with the lens.