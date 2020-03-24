iOS and iPadOS 13.4 are out now with mouse and keyboard support for iPads, iCloud Drive folder sharing, and more

Apple has released iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4, which add full mouse and trackpad support to iPads, iCloud Drive folder sharing, new nine new Memoji stickers, and more.

Arguably the biggest feature in today’s releases is the mouse and keyboard support for iPads, which Apple revealed last week when announcing its 2020 iPad Pros and the new Magic Keyboard accessory. iPadOS 13.0 introduced mouse support, but it’s significantly changed in iPadOS 13.4, and you can get an idea of all of the changes in this post from my colleague Dieter Bohn. Any iPad running iPadOS 13.4 will support the feature, and it will work with Apple’s Magic Mouse 2 and Magic Trackpad 2 as well as third-party mice or trackpads.

Another welcome feature is the introduction of iCloud Drive folder sharing, which lets you share folders to others with a link, kind of like Box or Dropbox so that others can access what’s in that folder and see changes in real time. The feature was supposed to arrive with iOS 13, but it was delayed to last fall and then delayed again to sometime this spring.

The update also includes nine new Memoji stickers, an updated toolbar in the Mail app when you’re viewing an email, and other features and bug fixes.