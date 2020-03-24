A Snapchat-owned location app just added a leaderboard comparing who stays home the most

A Snapchat-owned location-sharing app has created a way to gamify social distancing with a leaderboard comparing who among your friends spends the most time at home (via TechCrunch).

The app, Zenly, typically encourages sharing your location for things like meeting up with friends, but going outside to hang out with people might go against restrictions in place that encourage social distancing and help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. So, in a twist, Zenly can now show how much your friends aren’t going outside with its new stay-at-home leaderboard.

To get an idea of what the leaderboard might look like, check out the screenshot in this tweet from Zenly co-founder and CEO Antoine Martin:

I tried to make a leaderboard myself, but wasn’t able to get the app to generate one after I downloaded it and added a Verge colleague as a friend. Perhaps the app needs some time to create one, and we’ve asked Zenly to clarify how long it might take to make a leaderboard. But it’s worth noting that I had never used the app before writing this article, so perhaps Zenly just needs some time to create a leaderboard around my habits.

It’s also unclear if the leaderboard just compares how much your friends stay at home or if it compares you and your friends. I’ve asked Zenly if it can clarify that, too.

Zenly also offers a handy map overlay that can show the number of coronavirus cases in a state or country. When you tap on one of the emoji, it will show the number of confirmed cases and recoveries (though the five or so emoji I clicked on all showed info that was last updated yesterday).