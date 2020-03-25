Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab A offers LTE connectivity

Samsung has just refreshed the Galaxy Tab A , and the new model costs just $279.. It features an 8.4-inch screen, a 5,000mAh battery, and LTE connectivity.

The tablet is available now for $279. Samsung is currently shipping the Verizon model, but it says the tablet will be available through AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and US Cellular in the coming weeks.

Samsung has made a few other updates from last year’s 8-inch Galaxy Tab A: the new tablet includes a 5MP front camera (the 8-inch model had a 2MP shooter), a main display resolution of 1920 x 1080 (last year’s had 1280 x 800) and an octa-core processor. (The previous tablet had the quad-core Snapdragon 429.) You’re making a couple of trade-offs for the new model, though. Mainly, the battery is a bit smaller: 5,000mAh compared to last year’s 5,100mAh. The new device also runs Android Pie, despite the fact that Android 10 has been out since September 2019.

Samsung is pushing the tablet as an entry-level entertainment device for families. The company is also offering a discount of $7.50 off for new subscribers to its Samsung Kids Plus app, which provides educational games and videos for kids. The deal applies to the first month following a one-month free trial.