CarPlay dashboard gets third-party maps support in iOS 13.4

CarPlay, Apple’s in-car interface, just got better thanks to an update that lets you use third-party map apps on its dashboard.

The CarPlay dashboard displays information from multiple apps at once, like music and maps, which can help you get to your destination, but you could only use Apple Maps until now. Third-party map apps had to use a full-screen view instead of appearing as a split screen on the dashboard. With iOS 13.4, third-party apps can finally be made to work on the dashboard, too.

While Apple has allowed third-party apps to now appear on the CarPlay dashboard, developers still need to add support. So far, two big services don’t work: Google Maps and Waze. Google declined to comment on future plans, but told The Verge it is committed to “exploring ways to make the in-vehicle experience more seamless.”

Apple has been overhauling its Maps app to make it more dependable

Over the last few years, Apple has been overhauling its Maps app to make it more dependable for iPhone users; however, many people still prefer to use other apps for navigation. So the inclusion of third-party map apps on the CarPlay dashboard is a significant update for CarPlay users that find Apple Maps underwhelming.

Alongside third-party support for navigation apps, iOS 13.4 also adds in-call information to the CarPlay dashboard, alongside highly requested features for other Apple products, like full mouse and trackpad support for iPads.