The Nintendo Switch is getting ports of BioShock, Borderlands, Burnout, and lots more

Nintendo released a surprise Nintendo Direct Mini presentation today, announcing a variety of new games, rereleases, and DLC coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2020, including classics like XCOM 2, BioShock, and Borderlands; a first look at the next Smash Bros. DLC character; more Star Wars ports; and more.

Here are the biggest announcements and news:

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition got a May 29th release date along with a new look at the gameplay for the upcoming Switch port.

A new Nintendo-developed puzzle game, Good Job!, has players crash their way through an office complex in a visual style that resembles animated safety signs. (It launches today.)