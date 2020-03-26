The Nintendo Switch is getting ports of BioShock, Borderlands, Burnout, and lots more

Nintendo released a surprise Nintendo Direct Mini presentation today, announcing a variety of new games, rereleases, and DLC coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2020, including classics like XCOM 2, BioShock, and Borderlands; a first look at the next Smash Bros. DLC character; more Star Wars ports; and more.
Here are the biggest announcements and news:
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition got a May 29th release date along with a new look at the gameplay for the upcoming Switch port.
- A new Nintendo-developed puzzle game, Good Job!, has players crash their way through an office complex in a visual style that resembles animated safety signs. (It launches today.)
- 2K Games is bringing some of its most popular games to the Switch on May 29th, including the XCOM 2 Collection (XCOM 2 and all its DLC, including the War of the Chosen expansion), the Borderlands Legendary Collection (Borderlands, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel), and all three BioShock games (available either separately or through the BioShock: The Collection bundle).
- The next DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be one of the fighters from Arms, and they’ll be available in June. Nintendo hasn’t said which Arms character will be joining Smash Bros., but since Arms is already a first-party Nintendo fighting game for the Switch, it seems like a natural choice.
- Burnout Paradise Remastered is coming to the Nintendo Switch, following a launch on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC last year. It’ll be out later in 2020.
- There are more classic Star Wars ports: Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy will be available on the Switch starting today, while Star Wars Episode I: Racer — the classic arcade and N64 podracing game — will be available later this year on the Switch.
- Catherine: Full Body is coming to the Switch on July 7th, following a release on the PlayStation 4 last year. The new port should help out anyone who is disappointed that the English PS Vita port of the remastered puzzle game was canceled by offering a new portable console to play it on.
- We got another look at the upcoming Isle of Armor expansion for Pokémon Sword and Shield, which showed off how players will obtain the legendary pokémon Kubfu and evolve it into Urshifu. The expansion is still planned to release in June.
- For anyone stuck at home and looking for something new to play, Nintendo also announced several games, demos, and updates that it’s releasing today for players to download, like a new Rhythm Game mode for Ring Fit Adventure and the launch of Panzer Dragoon: Remake and Shinsekai: Into the Depths.
