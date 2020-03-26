Ring Fit Adventure gets a new rhythm mode while everyone’s stuck at home

With everyone stuck at home, Nintendo’s home workout game Ring Fit Adventure has become particularly popular — so much so that it’s hard to even find a copy. For those who do have the game, though, there’s some good news: today, Nintendo announced a free update that adds even more activities and functionality.

The biggest new feature is a rhythm game mode where players can do exercise routines in time to songs from some of the Switch’s most popular games. That includes songs from the Ring Fit soundtrack, alongside upbeat tracks from Super Mario Odyssey and Splatoon 2 as well as the more orchestral score of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Aside from the new mode, there is also a handful of quality-of-life updates. Players will now be able to change the voice of the helpful guide character Ring; there’s now a “female” option as well as multiple languages to choose from.

The updates should be a welcome change for people who are stuck working out in their living rooms for the foreseeable future. They’ll be free to download and will launch later today.