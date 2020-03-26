Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Plus is discounted for a limited time

If you’ve had your eye on Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Plus but haven’t fancied the $999 price tag, today is your lucky day. Verge readers can get an unlocked model of the 2019 flagship for just $579 over at Daily Steals. All you have to do is enter the code VERGEGXLYS10 at checkout.

The S10 Plus has a 6.4-inch OLED screen that looks rich and vibrant, according to Verge deputy editor Dan Seifert. It’s also excellent for shooting video, with the ability to record in up to 4K at 60 or 30fps. It’s fun and fast to use, thanks to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor. And with light usage, its battery lasts two days.

One thing to note: most of the units Daily Steals is shipping only have three to six months of Samsung’s warranty left. Daily Steals says it will provide a similar warranty for the remainder of the year.

Control Standard Edition is discounted over at Best Buy. Both the PS4 and Xbox One editions usually cost $59, but you can currently snag them for $29.

Control is a supernatural thriller game made by the creators of Quantum Break. You play as Jesse Faden, the director of a government entity that studies and documents paranormal activity.

While you’re at Best Buy, check out this discounted Raspberry Pi 4. It’s now $49, which is $10 off its original price of $59. Not only is this kit a decent price, but its 64-bit quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM allow it to easily run many different applications.

Remember that Best Buy’s stores are only allowing curbside pickup for the time being.