Google’s new Pixel Buds could hit spring release date, as they may have just hit the FCC

Google’s second-generation Pixel Buds may have just appeared in Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filings, indicating that the company’s new true wireless earbuds could hit their spring release window (via 9to5Google).

Two new FCC filings from Google for wireless earphones appeared yesterday. The filings have two different model numbers, G1007 and G1008, possibly correlating to one filing for each earbud. The filings don’t specifically state that these are the new Pixel Buds, and a product appearing on the FCC isn’t always a confirmation that it will launch imminently. But given that Google has said the new Pixel Buds will come out sometime in spring, it seems likely that yesterday’s filings are indeed for the new earbuds.

Google says the new Pixel Buds will have hands-free access to Google Assistant, passive noise cancellation, five hours of battery life on one charge, 24 hours of battery life with the case, and long-range Bluetooth that can apparently stay connected to your phone from up to three rooms away. They’ll cost $179.

My colleague Nilay Patel got to hold and wear the new Pixel Buds shortly after they were announced, but the ones he tried weren’t actually working yet, so it’s unclear how good they will sound or if they’ll live up to Google’s promises.

We’re also still waiting on Microsoft’s $249 Surface Earbuds, which were also first announced last October but were later delayed to this spring. Both Google and Microsoft will face fierce competition from Apple’s popular AirPods and AirPods Pro, Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds Plus, and other true wireless earbuds.