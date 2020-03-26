Apple’s Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro X have 90-day free trials for a limited time

Apple’s creative professional apps — video editing software Final Cut Pro X and music production suite Logic Pro X — now have free 90-day trials for a limited time.

The coronavirus pandemic has left many homebound and unable to attend school or work, so having access to professional tools that cost hundreds of dollars during this time is a big deal. “We hope customers who are home and looking for something new to master will try out these free trials,” reads Apple’s announcement.

Final Cut Pro X already had a 30-day free trial, but a free trial of any kind is entirely new for Logic Pro X. Apple doesn’t mention when the offer for 90-day trials will end, but notes that both programs will revert to a 30-day free trial once the initiative expires. Additionally, customers who have already downloaded the 30-day free trial of Final Cut Pro X will be able to take advantage of the extended trial period.

Other companies that make music software are handing out similar free deals amid the pandemic. Avid is issuing a limited number of free 90-day licenses for Pro Tools, for example, and Fender is giving 100,000 people three months of free guitar lessons on its Fender Play app.

For those looking to purchase the software after the trial period, Final Cut Pro X costs $299.99, and Logic Pro X costs $199.99.