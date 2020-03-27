Movies Anywhere is bringing its digital film locker to LG’s TVs

Movies Anywhere — the Disney-owned movie locker service that combines your purchased films across digital stores including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and Google Play — is launching a native app for LG’s smart TVs. The app will be available for LG TVs running webOS manufactured from 2017 onwards, including its excellent OLED models.

The launch makes LG’s televisions the first smart TVs to get a Movies Anywhere app. Previously, the service was available on a number of different devices including iPhones, Android devices, iPads, Apple TV, Amazon devices like the Fire TV, Roku boxes, and Chromecasts. It’s available via its website.

7,900 movies are available on the service

Movies Anywhere notes that it currently supports 7,900 movies, from a variety of different film studios. These include all of Disney’s brands (including Pixar, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, and Lucasfilm), Warner Bros, Universal Pictures, and Sony Pictures. However, the service’s site notes that Paramount, Lionsgate, and MGM’s films are not currently eligible for Movies Anywhere.

As well as watching movies you’ve purchased, soon Movies Anywhere will also let you loan digital movies to friends using its recently announced Screen Pass feature. The feature is currently in beta, with a full launch planned for later this year.