Google to resume regular Chrome updates after brief pause

Google says it’s now ready to resume work on Chrome, after briefly halting upcoming releases of the browser in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Daily canary builds of the browser, dev, and beta versions “have or will resume this week,” according to Google. The next stable channel update that rolls out broadly to Chrome users will arrive the week of April 7th, with the release of Chrome 81.

Google canceled its Chrome 82 release, but all the work and features involved will roll into Chrome 83 which “will be released three weeks earlier than previously planned” in roughly mid-May. Google halted work on Chrome to prioritize the stability of Chrome OS and the Chrome browser just as millions started working from home earlier this month.

Google now says it will “continue to closely monitor that Chrome and Chrome OS are stable, secure, and work reliably” during this pandemic period.

Microsoft also followed Google by pausing the release of Edge 81 last week. The software giant is also pausing optional Windows 10 cumulative updates beginning in May, but crucial security updates will still be available for Windows.