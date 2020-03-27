Games Done Quick is holding a speedrunning marathon to raise money for coronavirus relief

Games Done Quick, an organization that holds speedrunning marathons for charity, will hold a special event to raise donations for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Corona Relief Done Quick will take place April 17th-19th, with all proceeds going to humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief.

Direct Relief aids those affected by poverty and emergencies. In response to the coronavirus spread, the organization is working to provide crucial medical equipment, such as face masks and protective gear. Streams will be online only and available via Twitch.

GDQ’s in-person summer event will also be postponed; the event will now take place August 16th-23rd in Bloomington, Minnesota, instead of the originally planned June dates. Benefits will go to Doctors Without Borders.