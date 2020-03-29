 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Latest OnePlus 8 leaks reveal ‘Interstellar Glow’ and other colors

The new phones are expected next month

By Kim Lyons
WinFuture.de/Roland Quandt

A pair of leaks shows renders for the upcoming OnePlus 8 series that include a slate of new colors, including a purplish-red one called Interstellar Glow. WinFuture and Ishan Agarwal both posted images of the new colors, which also include a Glacial Green and Onyx Black, according to Agarwal.

It’s not clear whether all the new colors will be available for the OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8, but a previous leak showed renders with the green hue.

The earlier leaks also had possible specs for the new OnePlus phones: the OnePlus 8 Pro may have a 6.78-inch QHD+ display, a 120Hz refresh rate screen, LPDDR5 RAM, a quadruple-camera setup, an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, a 4,510mAh battery, 30W wireless charging, and 3W reverse wireless charging. The smaller OnePlus 8 may have a 6.55-inch FHD+ display, a 90Hz refresh rate screen, a triple-camera setup, LPDDR4X RAM, a 4,300mAh battery, and no wireless charging or IP rating. Both phones may also have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 5G processor.

One Plus is expected to launch the new phones next month.

Next Up In Tech