Disney Plus to launch on Sky Q in the UK later this month

British Satellite TV broadcaster Sky has struck a multi-year deal with Disney to bring Disney Plus to Sky Q in the UK and Ireland. The deal means a dedicated Disney Plus app will be available on Sky Q boxes, much like the existing Netflix integration on the set-top box. Sky will also launch Disney Plus on its streaming Now TV service in the coming months, and the deal includes the first-pay window for 20th Century films like Ford v Ferrari and Terminator: Dark Fate.

It’s not clear if the deal is exclusive between Sky and Disney, but rivals like Virgin Media and BT have not yet announced similar deals in the UK. Sky isn’t revealing any special bundles for Disney Plus access today, but the company is promising Disney’s streaming service will be available on Sky at launch on March 24th.

“We’ve built a strong partnership with Disney over three decades and we’re pleased that our customers in the UK and Ireland can continue to enjoy their world-class content – all in one place on Sky Q,” says Jeremy Darroch, Sky CEO in a statement.

Disney Plus arrives in the UK five months after it launched in the US, providing Brits with access to shows like The Mandalorian. Disney signed a similar deal with French pay TV company Canal Plus back in December, and the service has grown to more than 28 million subscribers since launch.